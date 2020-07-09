Twin Falls County Fair Adds Extra Days Of Carnival Rides And Food

You now have something extra to look forward to this fall as the Twin Falls County Fair has added three additional days of carnival rides and fair food. There will be a limited number of special passes for sale prior to the fair in an effort to better allow for social distancing. The special pre-fair carnival days will be August 28th, 29th, and 30th. Each day will be presented to a specific area of the Magic Valley:

August 28, 2020 - East End Day for Murtaugh, Hansen, and Kimberly. Open from 2pm to 10 pm. Passes are $25.

August 29, 2020 - Twin Falls Day for residents of Twin Falls. Open from 2pm to 10 pm. Passes are $25.

August 30, 2020 - West End Day for Filer and Buhl residents. Open from 2pm to 10 pm. Passes are $25.

Tickets are available now at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The regular days for the Twin Falls County Fair are September 2-7 and the theme this year is 'Let The Good Times Grow.' The carnival will still be open during the regular fair days in addition to the pre-fair carnival days. Grandstand events this year at the fair will be three days of PRCA Rodeo September 3-5 and the concert on the 6th featuring Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr.

There will also be a number of free entertainment shows during the Twin Falls County Fair including magic, hypnosis, and a petting zoo.