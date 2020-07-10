Elmore county Fair Happening July 15th – 18th

It is always nice to announce events that haven't been cancelled. This year the Elmore County Fair is happening next week, July 15th through July 18th.

The fair and carnival will take place at the Elmore County Fairgrounds in Glenns Ferry and it starts Wednesday July 15th. On Wednesday the carnival rides will be open at 4 p.m. with the Young Guns Wild West Fun Park and Last Fast Draw. Starting at 7 p.m. for family night there will be a Elmore Got Talent Contest.

On Thursday from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. there will be live music playing and a Junior Bull Riding and Junior Barrel Racing competition. Friday and Saturday will be an open rodeo starting at 8 p.m. and then from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Mike Walker and The Flames will be performing.

Saturday a livestock auction will take place at 9 a.m. followed by Draft Horse Pulls at 2 p.m. Remember is you purchase tickets early you can save some money. Tickets early will be 420 and then at the gate tickets will be $30. You can find tickets on sale in Mountain Home at D&B Supply and Black Sheep Boutique or in Glenns Ferry at the Corner Market or Southside Market.

For more information you can always check out their website that has all the information you need about the upcoming events. Carnival rides will take place Wednesday through Saturday so there is always something for the kids to do.