Don Hall appears to be a man with a very grave illness. As most of you know, he had to step aside from his state legislative seat early in the session, and Grayson Stone was designated his substitute. Grayson pledged to vote as Don instructed, that is, Mr. Stone made a vow. Representative Hall may release his substitute from the vow on some votes, but perhaps not on others.

Character Should Still Count

I’ve heard a lot of criticism from colleagues and observers who believe Grayson should go his own way, or better put, their way. I guess it tells us all we need to know about how the others feel about promises. Who is the more trustworthy individual in this tale?

Some online wacko (and offline, I suspect) was rambling on last week about my support for Grayson, who announced his own candidacy when Hall said he couldn’t seek a full term. The latter was appointed, which is a legal method for filling a legislative vacancy. I wrote last week on this page that I believed Grayson Stone had a better chance of winning a three-way primary because of name recognition. He already serves on the Twin Falls City Council. But we’re dealing with more than one ding-a-ling in this community, and an observation appears to the nitwit class as an endorsement.

The Unhinged Can't Think Critically

At the recent Twin Falls County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner, Grayson bent my ear for a couple of minutes on the way out. I don’t recall the subject. I spoke with 50 people (at least) that night. My longest conversations were with Jim Risch and Brandon Wolff. The rest were all brief.

Councilman Stone has been a guest on my radio show several times in his city capacity. I’ve met him four times outside of work. We once chatted for a couple of minutes at Walmart. For about five minutes at a home and garden show, and at the last two local Lincoln Day events.

On Saturday morning, I had coffee with a friend. He’s a retired truck driver. I would endorse him for office because he’s not catty, stupid, or devious. A lot of the people calling out Councilman Stone fit that description. Or one I heard a couple of weeks ago; known to police!

I’m not going to sugarcoat it; the Internet has democratized deviancy and deviants. That I won’t endorse.