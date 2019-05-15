CASH REWARD: $1,000 Offered For Info On Stolen Twin Falls Trailer

A reward of $1,000 is being offered by a Twin Falls resident whose cargo trailer allegedly went missing from an area storage facility.

The 6 x 10, carry-on trailer, disappeared the first week of August, 2018. The owner took to the Craigslist/Lost & Found section for Twin Falls recently in another attempt to locate the missing property. The VIN # is 4YMCL1013FN014972 , and the license number at the time of the theft was ZLC551 .

Craigslist/Lost & Found Twin Falls

The owner has said anyone with information that leads to the return of the property can remain anonymous, and that they will be compensated to the amount of $1,000 in cash. The trailer's owner claimed to have been paying for its storage at the time it went missing.

No details about what might have been stored in the trailer was mentioned in the Craigslist update. If you have information regarding its removal from the area it was stored at, you can use the "reply" button at the top of the original post from May 1, 2019, to get in touch with the owner.