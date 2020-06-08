Cassia Prosecutor Picked as Minidoka Magistrate Judge

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The prosecutor for Cassia County has been chosen to replace a retired Minidoka County magistrate judge. On Friday, June 5, the Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission picked Douglas Abenroth as the newst magistrate judge for Minidoka County after Honorable Rick Bollar retired at the end of May.

Abenroth, 43, has served as the Cassia County Prosecutor since 2014, when he was appointed to the position and later reelected. Prior to that he served as Deputy Prosecutor. Abenroth is a 2000 graduate of Brigham Young University Idaho and earned his Juris Doctorate from Willamette University College of Law Salem, Oregon in 2005.

According to Magistrates Commission Chairman, Honorable Eric Wildman, the commission interview five highly qualified candidates for the magistrate position. Magistrate judges serve an 18-month probationary period and then face retention elections, and if retained, will serve a four year term.