Celebrate in Southern Idaho’s Rupert Square as it Becomes Christmas City USA

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Well, kind of, it will soon. Every year Rupert Square turns into the magical Christma City, USA. There are so many events from November 26th through the end of the year. It has made Rupert even more so of a travel destination for the holidays.

Christmas City USA

It is the transformation of Rupert Square into a wonderful Christmas city! There are events like Live Nativity scenes, concerts, an improv show, and more. It is a great family-friendly event. There will also be fireworks and Santa and shopping. Seriously the list goes on and on

List of Events

Ice Skating is available from November 26th through December 31st on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday only.

November 26th is the Christmas Lighting Fireworks and Chili Feed. The event starts at 5 pm and the fireworks will start around 7 pm.

Caring and Sharing is November 26th through November 29th

Christmas City Market is November 26th, November 27th, December 3rd, and December 4th. There is shopping, food trucks, carolers, and more.

The Scrooge Improv Show is on December 2nd at 7:30 pm. If you want tickets you can click here

A classic Christmas movie will be shown on December 3rd at 2 pm and at 7:30 pm

The Live Nativity will be on December 2nd and December 3rd from 6 pm - 8 pm. It is a drive-thru event

Christmas at the Wilson is December 4th

Wilson Youth Symphony Chorus Concert is on December 10th at 7:30 pm

Messiah Sing-Along is on December 17th at 7:30 pm.

And the of course the New Year's Beet Drop on December 31st.

For more information on how to get tickets to each event click here.

