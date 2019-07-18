Cement Truck Driver Ejected from Vehicle Near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a cement truck was thrown from the vehicle when rolled near the small mountain community of Stanley Wednesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, 59-year-old James Swigert, of Challis was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, he hadn't been wearing a seat belt. Swigert was driving a Ford cement truck on State Highway 75 at around 9:15 p.m. when he crossed the centerline, went off the road and rolled the truck, which came to rest next to the Salmon River.

Part of the highway was blocked for about five hours. The Custer County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department assisted ISP with the crash.