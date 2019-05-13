Charges Dismissed in Reported Twin Falls Gang Rape Case

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Charges related to a reported rape that happened in Twin Falls more than a week ago have been dismissed.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said the one count of rape against 24-year-old Stephen Wells-Gee has been dropped.

Loebs said Monday morning that after further investigation it was discovered a rape did not happen and moved to have the charges dismissed against the man. Loebs also said there will be no other arrests related to the case.

On May 3 Twin Falls Police arrested Wells-Gee after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by multiple men at a condemned apartment on Main Street in Twin Falls.

According to court documents a passerby had called police and taken the woman home after finding her at the apartment intoxicated and upset.