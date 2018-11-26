Charlie Brown A Racist?

Apparently, Franklin sits at the back of the bus! London’s Daily Mail reports here that some young people are offended by a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Snowflakes have such moronic reactions because they’ve been raised this way.

Franklin, a little black boy, eats alone on one side of the picnic table. He also sits atop a lawn chair, unlike his friends.

Is there ever going to be an end to modern politically correct idiocy?

It’s a rhetorical question. Snowflakes have such moronic reactions because they’ve been raised this way. By parents who never should’ve had children and by teachers working from the Saul Alinsky playbook.

The same British paper carries a story at this link about what is now considered normal. A woman engaged to a chandelier!