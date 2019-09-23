Cheers: Twin Falls Oktoberfest Coming To Downtown

It is crazy to think it is almost October, but that means fall weather, spooky events and Oktoberfest. I haven't been to an Oktoberfest before, but I have a feeling this one is going to be too much fun to miss.

Oktoberfest is hitting Downtown Twin Falls on Friday October 4th and Saturday October 5th. On Friday you can celebrate from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There are a ton of bands that are going to be playing all weekend long. You can check out the band schedule online. There are going to be a couple of stages. One by the commons and one by Koto Brewing.

There is going to be plenty of food and drinks as well. Can't have an Oktoberfest without food. Admissions is completely free and it is kid friendly. The kiddos, or the adults, we don't judge, can get henna tattoos, pet animals in their mini petting zoo and there is going to be a balloon artist. The kids can participate in an interactive kids bike race and get their faces painted as well.

With a ton of vendors and food it definitely looks like it is going to be a blast. I love being able to attend local events and support local businesses. It is a great way to support local musicians as well. Definitely have to mark my calendar for this one. In all serious though, is it weird if an adult gets their face painted? Asking for a friend.