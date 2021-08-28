Child Pedestrian Dies after Being Hit by Car in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile riding an electric scooter has died after being hit by an SUV Friday evening in Caldwell. Idaho State Police, announced early Saturday morning the young person passed away at the hospital they were taken to Friday. ISP generally does not identify young victims.

The juvenile had been traveling on Marble Front Road in the same direction a Ford Escape was traveling at around 7:30 p.m. when the juvenile attempted to cross the street and was struck. ISP said the child was not wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app