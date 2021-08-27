BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old Rigby man was killed Thursday afternoon in Boise after investigators say he laid down on the interstate and was hit by a car.

According to Idaho State Police, the incident happened at a little after 4 p.m. on Interstate 184 when the 27-year-old walked into the right lane from the shoulder, laid down in the road and was hit by a Volvo XC90. The driver tried to avoid hitting the man and crashed into a Chevrolet Cobalt. The two drivers were not injured. ISP is investigation the incident.