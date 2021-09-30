Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Boise Street

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise authorities say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday evening and later died at a local hospital. According to the Boise Police Department, the woman had attempted to cross W. Overland Rd, just west of S. Five Mile Rd. at around 7:17 p.m. when she was hit by a westbound car. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died. The driver of the vehicle stopped right away and no charges have been filed. The incident is still under investigation. Police said the woman had not been in a crosswalk.

Get our free mobile app