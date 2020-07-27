Chip Seal on South Lincoln to Cause Delays in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will be out applying a chip seal to a busy street in Jerome this week that will cause some delays.

The city of Jerome announced work will begin on the chip seal project on South Lincoln from Main Street to the Interstate 84 overpass on Tuesday, July 28, and continue to Thursday, July 30. The city says the chip seal will help extend the life of the roadway by protecting it and allow for increased traction for vehicles.

Drivers traveling in the area should try and find an alternate route if possible during the roadwork. The city says they know it may be inconvenient on the most traveled street in the city, but will help preserve the city's investment.