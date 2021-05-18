JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man was killed and another man airlifted to a hospital Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in south Jerome.

Lloyd Miller, 43, had been headed south in a Ford Freestyle on S. Lincoln Ave at around 9:48 a.m. at a high rate of speed and ran the stop light at Yakima, according to Idaho State Police. Miller had swerved to avoid hitting a car turning left, crossed the center line and hit a Ram 3500 pulling a horse trailer. Miller died at the scene, he wasn't wearing a seat belt according to ISP. The driver of the pickup, Marty Mickelson, 59, of Lewiston, Utah had to be flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The crash blocked the intersection for more than three hours.