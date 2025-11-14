I noticed it while driving to work. Twin Falls has Christmas decorations up downtown. When I see the work finalized, I realize it’s a Herculean task, or from my sedentary position, it appears that way. Decorating looks to be one of those things that the woke have missed in recent years. Although I would point out that lights on trees and stars on lampposts don’t necessarily represent Christianity. Can I get an amen? Seriously, aside from a nativity display in the band shell at City Park, there really isn’t much that’s obvious.

A Muslim Friend Loves the Season

I remember something a Muslim told me at work 30 years ago. We had become good friends over a shared love of football and hockey. He was raised in Canada. One day I asked what he thought about being surrounded by signs of what is generically called the holiday season. He had no complaints. He explained that since he was a little boy in Ottawa (he was born in our country, but his dad worked for the Canadian government), he loved looking at the colors, often contrasted against the snow.

The Guy Still Sees Elaborate Displays

Furthermore, he now manages a TV station in Savanah, Georgia, where they don’t see much snow. But the old city wastes no resources in decorating for locals and tourists.

Despite efforts by some to remove religion from daily life, when it comes to the overall festive nature of the next several weeks, I doubt it will ever lose its luster. Oddly, future generations looking for the roots of tinsel and lights may stumble across faith, and some may decide it’s for them.