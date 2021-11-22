Christmas In The Night Time Sky 2021 Event Details

The annual Christmas In The Night Time Sky event for 2021 will be here before you know it. Here's everything you need to know so you'll be ready to watch a free fireworks display on Friday.

What is Christmas In The Night Time Sky?

This is a long-running Twin Falls area tradition that's been a Magic Valley staple for 30 years. (31, if you count last year... but, then there was that whole COVID thing). The event was conceived as a way to ring in the Christmas spirit on Black Friday. Toys are collected for those less fortunate, and in exchange, you get a hot meal and a spectacular fire works display for free!

When is Christmas In the Night Time Sky?

Friday, November 26 2021, 5:30pm.

Where is Christmas In The Night Time Sky?

The event is held at Kimberly Nurseries at 2862 Addison Ave East in Twin Falls, but you won't be able to park there.



About that parking:

This year, Lighthouse Church has donated to use of their parking lot on 960 Eastland Drive in Twin. Busses will start running at 5:00pm to shuttle you to the event.



How much does it cost?

Nothing. The event is free, but we do ask that you bring an unwrapped toy for a child ages infant to 16 as a suggested donation to the event. These toys will be distributed to families in need this Christmas, and all of the toys stay right here Southern Idaho. Bring what you can. Some people bring a gift for each family member who attends; others have brought one large gift, like a bike to represent their family's admission. Do what you can and what God puts on your heart, and enjoy the event!

What's that you said about food?

Come hungry. There's a free potato-chili dinner that starts at 5:30 sharp and ends at 7:00pm. There's also coffee, hot coco and Coca-Cola products on site.

What else is there to do besides the fireworks display?

While you're eating, you catch up with old friends and maybe meet some new ones. They'll be music, entertainment, bonfires, and Santa is will be there for the kids.

What should I wear?

Dress warm and layer up. The current forecast says it'll be close to 50 on Friday, but when the sun goes down, the temperature will drop fast. This is Idaho and we've seen people show up in shorts, but we don't recommend it. We'll have bonfires roaring to help stave off the cold but you're better off with coats, hats, mittens, warm socks and some good boots.

What time are the fireworks?

Weather permitting, the fireworks go off right at 7:30pm, give or take a minute. We try to wait for the last bus to unload before launching the show. And if you want a special treat, you can listen to The Christmas Station KOOL 96.5 for music that's choreographed to the show. We'll have PA's on site, blasting music to the crowds. Streaming Note: For a better experience, listen to your radio if you can. The stream is delayed and the experience won't be quite the same.

I'm not going to the show but I'm going to watch from my car or a nearby house. Can I still donate a toy?

For various reasons, there are many people who watch the event from a nearby parking lot or residence. And you are more than welcome to donate toys if you wish, either before or after the event. You can take your toy to any one of our sponsor locations and we'll make sure it gets to the right place.

Here's a list of those sponsors