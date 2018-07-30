City Encourages Residents to Participate in Online Survey

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls would like to hear from its residents.

The city is encouraging residents to participate in the Community Center Feasibility Survey, which will be available online through Friday, Aug. 10.

Community surveys help the city “create a comprehensive plan for the development of a Community Center. Residents’ input is important to tailoring a plan that reflects the community’s needs,” the city explained on its website .

The online survey will give all residents an opportunity to provide feedback, and their responses will be included in the final report. Results from the online survey will be kept separate from the statistically valid responses, but these responses will provide valuable feedback for the city.

The survey asks simple questions such as what part of town you live in, your preferences in regard to recreational activities, and how important is it to you for the city to develop a community center, among other questions.

Besides the survey, the city says a random sampling of 3,500 households was invited to take a survey that provides statistically results.