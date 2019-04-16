Twin Falls City Receives $250,000 Community Grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls has received a $250,000 grant from Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

The Community Transformation Grant is awarded through the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s High Five initiative, which provides grants to communities that have demonstrated a dedication to improving the health of area youth through physical activity and access to healthy affordable foods.

The city applied for the grant in October and was chosen in March.

“It was clear during our visit that Twin Falls has a true passion for community health,” Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, said. “There is a lot of positive momentum in the city and having a mayor who is a strong children’s health advocate will help ensure this grant can fund changes that will last for generations.”

Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar added, “We look forward to working with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health and our community partners to continue to transform Twin Falls into a healthier place in which to live, work, and play.”

The grant begins in June and runs through 2021.