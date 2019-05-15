Magic Valley Airport Seeks Volunteers for Airshow Committee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Magic Valley Regional Airport is seeking volunteers to help plan its 75th anniversary, which will include an airshow.

That anniversary won’t happen until 2023, but the Airshow Planning Committee is trying to get volunteers on board now. A major focus will be planning for the return of the Blue Angels.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, an elite flying team that performs in airshows across the country, previously performed in Twin Falls in 2008 and 2012.

The airshow committee will include five to seven volunteer members, according to information from the city of Twin Falls, each who will work with the air show director and Magic Valley Regional Airport Advisory Board to make recommendations to the City Council and County Commission on the planning, development and implementation of an airshow.

Individuals interested in joining the Airshow Planning Committee, or who would like to volunteer in other aspects of the airshow, should contact Director Steve Kolar at airmvorg@gmail.com .