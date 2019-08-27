Close to 29,000 Fish will Hit Magic Valley Waters in September

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-September will see thousands of fish planted in numerous fishing holes across the Magic Valley region.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the September trout stocking schedule for next month for 22 fishing locations in the area from Niagara Springs to Dierkes Lake. Some fishing spots like Reiley Creek Pond will be stocked with 360 trout, while Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, a much larger body of water, should get 8,000 fish.

The rainbow trout will be 10 to 12 inches, which is catchable-size. Fish and Game said he time and number of fish could change depending on water and weather conditions.

Here is the full list provided by Fish and Game:

Niagara Springs Sept. 2-6: 250

Crystal Springs Lake Sept. 2-6: 300

Lake Cleveland Sept. 2-6: 5,200

Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 2-6: 360

Riley Creek Pond Sept. 2-6: 360

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept. 2-6: 350

Riley Creek Pond Sept. 9-13: 360

Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept. 9-13: 5,000

Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 9-13: 360

Frank Oster Lake #2 Sept. 9-13: 250

Frank Oster Lake #3 Sept. 9-13: 450

Frank Oster Lake #4 Sept. 9-13: 450

Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept. 9-13: 8,000

Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 16-20: 360

Riley Creek Pond Sept. 16-20: 360

Dierkes Lake Sept. 16-20: 4,500

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept. 23-27: 350

Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 23-27: 360

Riley Creek Pond Sept. 23-27: 360

Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond Sept. 23-27: 100

Niagara Springs Sept. 23-27: 250

Crystal Springs Lake Sept. 23-27: 300