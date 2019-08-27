Close to 29,000 Fish will Hit Magic Valley Waters in September
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-September will see thousands of fish planted in numerous fishing holes across the Magic Valley region.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the September trout stocking schedule for next month for 22 fishing locations in the area from Niagara Springs to Dierkes Lake. Some fishing spots like Reiley Creek Pond will be stocked with 360 trout, while Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, a much larger body of water, should get 8,000 fish.
The rainbow trout will be 10 to 12 inches, which is catchable-size. Fish and Game said he time and number of fish could change depending on water and weather conditions.
Here is the full list provided by Fish and Game:
Niagara Springs Sept. 2-6: 250
Crystal Springs Lake Sept. 2-6: 300
Lake Cleveland Sept. 2-6: 5,200
Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 2-6: 360
Riley Creek Pond Sept. 2-6: 360
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept. 2-6: 350
Riley Creek Pond Sept. 9-13: 360
Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept. 9-13: 5,000
Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 9-13: 360
Frank Oster Lake #2 Sept. 9-13: 250
Frank Oster Lake #3 Sept. 9-13: 450
Frank Oster Lake #4 Sept. 9-13: 450
Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept. 9-13: 8,000
Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 16-20: 360
Riley Creek Pond Sept. 16-20: 360
Dierkes Lake Sept. 16-20: 4,500
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept. 23-27: 350
Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 23-27: 360
Riley Creek Pond Sept. 23-27: 360
Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond Sept. 23-27: 100
Niagara Springs Sept. 23-27: 250
Crystal Springs Lake Sept. 23-27: 300