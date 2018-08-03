Coaches Preseason Poll Ranks Boise State Broncos Near Top 20

The Boise State Broncos football team found out this week where they rank according to a national coaches poll announced yesterday.

The USA Today poll has the Broncos currently at 22nd in the country, according to a report by BlueTurfSports.com . Boise State will face their first top 25 opponent in week three when they play Oklahoma State. Alabama was ranked first in the poll.

The Broncos opened practice today, and will begin their regular season on the road September 1, with a game at Troy .