College of Southern Idaho Board Calls for Mask Mandate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees wants local and state government leaders to implement a mask requirement given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

During a special board meeting on Wednesday, a resolution was signed calling on city, county and state officials to mandate the use of facial covering in the Magic Valley. The Board of Trustees said in a statement the mandate should be put in place because of the effectiveness of masks against the virus and the increase in cases within the College of Southern Idaho's service area that has also strained the local healthcare system.

In a prepared statement the CSI President L. Dean Fisher said, “South Central Public Health District data, regional data, and the data being communicated daily through various news outlets – makes it all too clear that more must be done to contain the spread,” Fisher wrote. He went on to note that, “while the efficacy of facial coverings as a mandated behavior is becoming clear as one of the most effective ways to contain spread, these efforts will not be effective if they are not more widespread.”

Earlier this week Gov. Brad Little maintained his position of allowing local governments to make the decision to implement mask mandates if they felt it necessary. The South Central Public Board of Health opted last week not to implement a mask mandate as did the Twin Falls City Council. CSI does require the use of masks at all facilities as has many businesses in the Magic Valley. Many healthcare facilities, including the St. Luke's health system, have previously called on the governor and local leaders to implement a mask mandate.

Read the CSI Board of Trustees resolution: Board Resolution - Mask Mandate