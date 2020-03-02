College of Southern Idaho Present Final Four for President

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho has announced the final four candidates in the running to be the next college president.

Current president, Dr. Jeff Fox, will retire in June of this year after being in the top post since 2014.

The Presidential Search Committee presented Dr. Josh Baker, Dr. Martin Reimer, Dr. Dean Fisher, and Dr. Dana Young to the CSI Board of Trustees as finalist for the 5th president of CSI. The public, and anyone interested, will be able to participate in a public forum with the finalist between March 9, and March 10 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

The events will be streamed live on the CSI website for people who cannot attend the forums in person. The first session will be hosted on March 9, between 2 and 4 p.m. featuring Dr. Fisher and Dr. Young. The even on March 10, will also go from 2 and 4 p.m. and will feature Dr. Baker and Dr. Reimer. According to CSI Board of Trustee Chairwoman Jan Mittleider, a final decision will be made at the end of March. Read the full bios for all the candidates HERE.