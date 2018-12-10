College Professor Calls God a Rapist

I suspect he really doesn’t believe in God or the Virgin Birth.

A college professor from Minnesota is accusing the Lord of rape. Eric Sprankle now claims he’s being harassed because he publicly proclaimed in a tweet the Almighty didn’t ask Mary for consent. Click here for details.

You know, this is what the angry left gets when it tries being “cute”. Sprankle is mocking the faith of hundreds of millions. It was his goal. Now the tough guy is belly aching because he’s taking some serious heat.

Here’s a thought, Dude. People don’t find it funny when you try and tell them they’re fools for believing in something other than socialism, Maoism or whatever-ism Sprankle is hoping to promote.

He should thank God he didn’t insult a few other faiths beyond Christianity. Think Theo van Gogh!