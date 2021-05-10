Comedian Jim Gaffigan Coming To Boise ExtraMile Arena

The comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming to the ExtraMile Arena in Boise and tickets to see his stand up show go on sale soon. The stand up comedian is also an actor, writer and producer.

The show will be December 12th and tickets go on sale on Friday May 14th at noon. Presale starts Tuesday May 11th at 10 am. He will also be in Salt Lake City on December 11th at the Vivint Arena.

Even if you aren't sure if you know Jim Gaffigan, you probably know Jim Gaffigan. He is actually a pretty clean comic. Gaffigan doesn't use a lot of profanity in his stand up performance. He has also voiced characters on the show Bob's Burgers and in Hotel Transylvania 3 and in Super Troopers 1 and 2.

Gaffigan will also be the character Mr. Smee in Disney's Peterpan and Wendy and be in Disney/Pixar's upcoming film Luca.

Basically, this guy is absolutely hilarious and if you want to see him you better mark your calendars for Friday May 14th so you can get tickets and December will be here faster than you know it.

One of my favorite things about Jim Gaffigan is his life observations as a roll in his comedy. If you follow him on YouTube he has some skits and one of my favorite ones is "Bars are adult playgrounds" from his special "Obsessed". I swear it is so true!

If I can find a way to score myself some tickets you better believe I am going to go. Check his full tour here.

