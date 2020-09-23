Comedian Rodney Carrington Coming To Fort Hall

Comedian Rodney Carrington was originally supposed to play at the Shoshone Bannock Casino and Hotel in May. Due to COVID 19 his performance has been rescheduled for October.

Tickets are on sale now for the two show event. He will be performing on October 10th at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

If you purchased a ticket to his show in May those tickets will be honored for this upcoming show. If for some reason you cannot attend the show you can call and get a refund.

Tickets start at $29 per ticket all the way up to $50 per ticket. Extra fees will still apply. If you purchased tickets in cash you can pick up tickets two weeks before the event. Doors open an hour before the show.

It is nice that we have rescheduled shows coming up and not being canceled. It is making it feel like the end of the COVID crisis might be coming to an end. If you have never seen Rodney Carrington he is pretty hilarious. He likes to sing some comedy songs and can be a bit raunchy so be prepared for that. He is not for the faint of heart.

Carrington performed at a sold out show in Jackpot a few years back and it was a lot of fun. If you are itching to go and do something this might be the perfect opportunity for you.