The weather is warming up, spring is flying by, and soon summer will fly by as well, meaning fair season will be here soon. Other then the food, the best part of going to a fair is the entertainment and who is performing. Idaho has many fairs, from the one in Twin Falls to the Eastern Idaho Fair, and also the Western Idaho Fair. Being in Twin works nicely because you can go to the one here and we are in the middle of the other two, so you can attend all of them pretty easily. The Eastern Idaho Fair has released its lineup and one of the biggest comedians in the world is headed to Idaho.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Performing at the Eastern Idaho Fair

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be performing at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot on Thursday, September 8. The show starts at 7:30 PM and tickets are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $49 for regular grandstand tickets, $59 for general admission, and $119 for VIP seating. Even though the show may seem like it is far away, don't hesitate to get tickets, as they will go fast.

Who is Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias?

If you don't know who Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is, he is one of the most popular comedians in the world right now. He has done multiple Comedy Central specials, Netflix specials, had his own Netflix sitcom "Mr. Iglesias," and he recently sold-out Dodger Stadium. Having seen him multiple times, most recently in Boise in January, I can confirm he is worth every penny. After his allotted time, in every show I have gone to, he stays on stage and let's loose. You will not be disappointed.

If you plan on heading to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and want to have a fun time and good laughs, don't miss your chance to see Fluffy. You can eat a ton of food and enjoy one of the best comedians the world has to offer, live. Make sure to get your tickets before they are gone, and enjoy a night you won't forget.

