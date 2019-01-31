Commissioners Needed for New Filer Cemetery District

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new cemetery district in Twin Falls County is needing volunteers to serve as board members until voters decide later this year. The commissioners will serve on the newly formed Filer Cemetery Maintenance District for the year.

Applicants will need registered voters in one of the three sub-districts according to this map provided by the county. Three will be chosen from the applicants by the Twin Falls County Commissioners and will have specific duties laid out under Idaho Code 27-117 .

The district encompasses areas north of Filer from the Snake River Canyon to the Idaho/Nevada State line and from the Cassia County line to roughly the Salmon Falls Creek. The candidates will serve until after the November elections are held when voters will choose the district commissioners. If you are interested in applying for the position you can find applications at the county website, applicants should provide a resume. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 1, 2019.