Company Launching Utah To Colorado Glass-Domed Train Rides In Aug

A long-running Canadian train service is expanding into the United States this year, and is offering packages that will allow riders to travel from Utah to Colorado for an unbelievable site seeing experience.

Rocky Mountaineer has been operating in Canada for more than 30 years. The service has been providing trips from Vancouver to destination spots like Banff National Park and Jasper National Park in Alberta.

The company will soon be offering its first ever route in the U.S. "Rockies To Red Rocks," will offer packages including two-day trips with stay overs in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Denver and Salt Lake City. Travelers will get to pass through several popular destinations such as Canyonlands National Park, Moab and Arches National Park.

Those wishing to purchase early tickets need to first pay a $25, refundable deposit. Tickets start at $1,200, and more packages are being developed by the company. The Rocky Mountaineer is scheduled to begin its Utah to Colorado services in August of this year.

Forty departures are currently planned between August 15 and October 23. The service promises its passengers "iconic destinations" and "incredible scenery." For fans of the railroad, it doesn't get much better than this.

Trains depart out of Salt Lake City, located just 200 miles southeast of Twin Falls. The train will then travel down through southern Utah, before crossing over into Colorado, en route to Denver. Those who wish to contact Rocky Mountaineer with questions, can call 877-460-3200.