Idaho’s Proposition 1 for Dummies

And liberals, but that's redundant.

Proposition 1 is a hot mess. Many voters are confused by the explanations they’ve heard, and it’s not surprising. The actual document is 18 pages long. I suspect it was meant to sow confusion by the Marxists who dreamed up the scheme.

A former program director of Idaho’s Salt and Light Radio put together a concise and very sound explanation. She emailed a copy this week and I’ve been sharing it with friends and politicians. In under 80 seconds, she makes it very clear and I think because it’s short, it may be the best educational piece I’ve seen on the issue. It “cuts to the chase,” as we used to say.

She’s not making any explicit endorsement in favor of yes or no, but the potential outcome exposes a major flaw in ranked-choice voting. You can watch the video by clicking here or below.

Please share with everyone you know.

On Thursday morning I spoke with State Representative Douglas Pickett. He shared that we were in this position a century ago and that it put The Democrat Party out of business in Idaho for more than a decade. He believes the current effort is engineered to wipe out the Republican Party and enshrine West Coast values in Idaho, where there would certainly be conflict.

Your job is easy. Vote NO!

Again, if you’re still confused and you don’t know, then you must vote NO!

We may not get a do-over on Proposition 1 anytime soon. A new government philosophy could alter our ability to have input in the future. Vote NO!

