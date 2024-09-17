Time to Give Idaho Liberals the Paddling They Need

I’ve been told all sins are bad. We consider the little ones as bad as the large ones if we’re not contrite. Defacing political signs is illegal, but when even politicians laugh it off as part of the "game" that is politics, then what respect shall we have for the remainder of the law?

We had a flurry of vandalism during the primary season, and now that we’re approaching Election Day on November 5th, the criminals are back at work. This time they were defacing signs urging a no vote on Proposition 1. I’m not sure it helps their cause. These things can backfire in the eyes of the public. We may have seen just that before the primary. Some high-profile stories may have swayed voters who are increasingly turned off by dirty politics. The insiders still can’t read the public mood.

What we’re seeing when it comes to the signs advising a no vote on the proposition being defaced is possibly a signal that liberals are nervous about the passage. They don’t worry about sin, because if you don’t believe in the Almighty, you don’t believe in judgment. They should be aware that painting a swastika raises their activity of a hate crime.

I’m not a big believer that we need a category delineating hate crimes. It was liberals who pushed for the category. Now they can face the consequences.

Stiff fines and maybe even some time in jail will allow them to work on their people skills, and for all we know, have a jailhouse meeting with the Lord and a conversion. In the meantime, show the devious liberals by voting no on Proposition 1.

Get our free mobile app