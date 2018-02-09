Construction of Twin Falls RV Factory Expansion Underway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Construction is underway for a 235,000 square foot recreational vehicle manufacturing facility in Twin Falls. On Thursday afternoon Jayco, Inc. company officials, the mayor, and lieutenant governor held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the camp trailer factory expansion. Jayco operates a factory on Hankins Road in southeast Twin Falls and the expansion will sit to the east of it. The company says the new facility will employ around 300 additional people. The Indiana Company starting building RVs in the Magic Valley 12 years ago.