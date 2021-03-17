Fire Destroys RV at Salmon Falls Dam Reservoir

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-A motorhome caught fire at Salmon Falls Dam Reservoir Wednesday evening.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to an RV on fire at the Norton Bay area. The class C RV was destroyed by the fire, which the county believes was accidental, although it is being investigated.

The sheriff's office said the family of four using the RV had left to Jackpot, Nevada for dinner and returned to find the charred vehicle.