Burnt-Out RV Takes Biggest Eyesore Of Twin Falls ID Top Honors

I recently passed what has become an unsightly addition to Fairfield Avenue West in Twin Falls, and had to get out of my truck to admire it up closer. I'm wondering if this vehicle was used during recent bombing training by Mountain Home Air Force pilots, or maybe Cheech and Chong hotboxed it.

"It looks so nice parked in the driveway." The classic line spoken to Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) by Clark W. Griswold (Chevy Chase), in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," instantly came to mind when I first saw her parked at the corner of Fairfield Avenue West and 6th Avenue West, in Twin Falls.

It's been quite awhile since I've written about Twin Falls' biggest eyesores. My first story about the weathered, splintered docking ramps on Minidoka Avenue was unveiled in October of 2018. They are still there, and I still would love to drive a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am off one one of them, "Smokey and the Bandit" style.

Even a coworker of mine got in on the fun in 2020 with his post about a red limousine parked off Washington Street. Twin Falls does have a few interesting objects that add to the charm of the city, that's for sure. This RV, however, needs to be put out of its misery.

All kidding aside, we hope no one was harmed in this vehicle, and this is not meant to be a complaint to whomever is parking it there. I believe this to be the RV that caught fire months back at a local gas station, and if I'm correct, there were thankfully no injuries. This is simply me awarding this RV top honors as the city's biggest eyesore.

Can you think of something in Twin Falls that can presently rival this?

