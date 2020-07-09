Continued Rock Movement Closes U.S. 95 Again Near Riggins

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A detour around a rock slide between Pollock and Riggins has been closed off again after it was discovered rock and debris was still moving from the hillside.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the two-day closure after opening up the detour for a short time on U.S. Highway 95 following the July 3 rock fall. The closure will let geotechnical experts to scale the hillside and dislodge rock and reassess conditions in the area. Engineers said one piece of rock had moved a significant two inches which alarmed them.

Meanwhile the old Pollock Road has opened during the day for passenger and commercial traffic to bypass the closure, but it may take some time according to ITD officials, “This is a one-lane gravel road that is nearly four miles long,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said in a prepared statement. “Even with this open, getting through the area could take up to three hours.” Flaggers will help guide traffic through the area during the closure. Drivers should use 511.idaho.gov or phone app for the latest travel restrictions in the area.