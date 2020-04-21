Coroner Identifies Boise Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Ada County Coroner has identified a 30-year-old man who died from injuries in a motorcycle crash last week in Boise.

According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Weston Darfler, of Boise, had been ridding a motorcycle on April 15, at around 5:52 p.m. when he lost control, left the roadway and hit a telephone pole at the intersection of Emerald Street and Liberty Street.

Darfler was taken to the hospital were he later died. The Boise Police Department is investigating the crash. Toxicology tests are pending, according to the coroner.