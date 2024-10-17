A New Warning for Idaho Dope Addicts

I doubt there are fewer people in Idaho smoking dope. A guy who works in state government told me the state’s population has now exceeded two million people. You can extrapolate that many smokes, and some are heavy users. There was a time when the angry pot-smoking would send me nasty emails after I wrote one of these pieces, but I guess most of them are now so catatonic that they can’t type.

It didn’t help their cause that I would pepper past stories with links to research suggesting only dopes smoke the stuff.

They can scream, but I wasn’t simply offering an opinion. And I certainly don’t write laws, enforce laws, or lock people up. But, again, if you’re stoned out of your gourd, you probably wouldn’t be able to handle simple deductions.

Do you know the name Dr. Leana S. Wen? She’s a liberal. She was President of Planned Parenthood, a COVID controller, and a professor of health and medicine at George Washington University. She checks all the liberal and permissive boxes when it comes to cultural issues, and she’s a columnist at the ultra-liberal Washington Post. And she now wants governments to reverse the course of marijuana legalization. Her latest column issues some dire warnings of the dangers of pot-smoking.

I suppose you’ll all now scream Reefer Madness. If you can summon the ambition and get your motor coordination together for a few seconds.

You do realize that keeping a population perpetually drugged allows totalitarians complete control, which has been the goal of the elites since the COVID trial run.

