Crash at Intersection in Caldwell Kills One

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person killed in two-vehicle crash at Caldwell intersection Friday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, one person was killed when their pickup was hit by another pickup coming off Interstate 84 at around 2:30 p.m. Travis Stroud, of Eagle, was headed west in a Ford F-350 exiting the interstate onto Centennial Way when he entered the intersection and hit an older Ford F-150. The older Ford went into oncoming traffic and then hit a guardrail. The driver of the older Ford, who had not been wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries, according to ISP. The crash blocked traffic for two hours.

Get our free mobile app