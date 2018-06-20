UPDATE : ISP says a Jerome woman had to be flown to a Boise hospital after an empty cattle truck turned in front of her vehicle. Danika Kirk, 28, was driving south on State Highway 46 in a Ford SUV when Jorge Cecinario Torbisco, 53, of Gooding, attempted to make a left turn off the highway and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Kirk was first taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding then flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Torbisco was not taken to the hospital.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. : Idaho State Police say all lanes of travel are now open on State Highway 46, where a crash occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Original story

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) – A crash is causing traffic to be diverted on a highway south of Gooding.

The crash is at milepost 110 on State Highway 46, according to Idaho State Police. ISP said a little before 4 p.m. that both lanes of the highway are blocked. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto East 2000 South.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.