Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out at around 11 p.m. to State Highway 75 just outside of town where a Ford Fiesta crossed the centerline and struck a Toyota minivan causing it to rollover. The sheriff's office said a 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man from Fairfield were in the minivan and were checked out by medical personnel on scene before they went by private car to the hospital. The 21-year-old Hailey man driving the Ford was also checked out at the scene. He was given a citation for failure to maintain a lane and driving on an expired license.

