UPDATE, 8:17 p.m.: Both lanes of Highway 30 are now open again, read more HERE .

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say there is a crash on Highway 30 west of Buhl blocking the entire roadway. The wreck was first reported this evening a little after 6 p.m. at milepost 195.5 just north of the sharp curve at East 4300 N. 511.idaho.gov advises drivers to use alternate routes of travel while the crash is being investigated and cleared. More information as it becomes available.