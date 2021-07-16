UPDATE: Crash Blocking U.S. 30 West of Twin Falls

UPDATE: Three people were sent to the hospital, two by air ambulance, when two car collided head-on just west of Twin Falls Friday.

According to Idaho State Police, Chase Miller, 25, of Filer, had been headed west in a Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a Ford Fiesta head-on. The driver of the Ford, Trevor Amerson, 24, of Twin Falls was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A child passenger in the Ford was taken to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Miller was also first taken to St. Luke's and then flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Crash Blocked the highway for more than two hours.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash is blocking traffic on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Twin Falls. Idaho 511 is reporting that traffic is blocked in both directions and being detoured around the area. Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of 2700 E and Highway 30. Expect delays.

Go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information.

