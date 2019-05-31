Crash Blocks Lanes on Highway 26 East of Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) - Idaho State Police say a two-vehicle injury crash Friday morning near Gooding involved a semi and pickup truck on U.S. Highway 26.

The crash, reported a little before 10:30 a.m., happened when Allan Dover, 43, of Twin Falls slowed the Mack semi he was driving west on US26 to turn left onto 2100 East. Behind him was a dark colored SUV, police said, and behind that was Ronny Livia, 38 of Shoshone, driving a GMC pickup.

Livia tried to pass the SUV and semi when Dover’s vehicle struck the rear passenger corner of the pickup, causing it to roll onto the shoulder.

Livia and two juvenile passengers were taken by private vehicle to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Police said all occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts and no airbags were deployed.

Both directions of U.S. 26 were blocked for about 90 minutes while crews worked the scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police and assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire Department.