Crash Blocks Traffic on Shoshone Street South

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Traffic was backed up on Shoshone Street South near Maxwell Avenue a little before noon Thursday due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, was in the northbound lane, a witness told News Radio 1310.

The crash was reported at 11:46 a.m., according to a Twin Falls city dispatcher. He said at least one person was reported injured.

Officer Tyler Kraft told the news station that one person was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance; another person went by private vehicle to get medically checked.

The crash happened when a driver crashed into the back of one vehicle, pushing it into the rear of a third vehicle. The driver who crashed first was cited for inattentive driving, Kraft said. Two of the vehicles had to be towed.

The northbound lane is again open to traffic.