Crash Claims 1, Injures Several Near Harriman State Park

(KLIX) – An adult passenger died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash near Harriman State Park in Fremont County in eastern Idaho.

Police have not yet released the name of the adult passenger, pending notification of family, but said two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital by air ambulance. The driver, whose name also has not yet been released, and another juvenile were taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. westbound at milepost 380 on U.S. Highway 20 near Harriman State Park, south of Last Chance, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP said a Chevy Avalanche was traveling westbound on Highway 20 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes, left the pavement, overturned, and came to rest on its top.

All individuals were wearing their seat belts, police said. ISP is still investigating the crash.