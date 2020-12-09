Crash East of Burley, Blocking Traffic

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a tow truck rear ended a semi-truck pulling a tanker trailer on Interstate 84 Wednesday morning sending one driver to the hospital.

According to ISP, 37- year-old Billy Gill, of Pocatello was headed west on I-84 ina Kenworth tow truck at around 10:23. a.m. when he struck a tanker truck merging back onto the roadway from the shoulder near Malta. Gill had to be flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Part of the interstate was blocked for several hours while crews cleared the scene. Emergency services from Malta also responded to the crash.

Earlier information:

From Idaho State Police:

"Idaho State Police is responding to a crash westbound on I84 at milepost 236, east of Burley. The right lane is partially blocked and there are fluids leaking from one of the trucks. Motorists are encouraged to find another route."

Go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions and updates.