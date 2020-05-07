UPDATE:

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a child was killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Hollister Thursday afternoon.

ISP said the young person was a passenger in a minivan that collided with a truck at the intersection of 2400 N and 2700 E near the Nat Soo Pah Hot Springs at around 3:46 p.m.

Maria Rosas, 34, of Twin Falls was driving the Dodge minivan east on 2400 N while Eduardo Garnica, 34, of Paul was headed south on 2700 E in a Kenworth truck hauling agricultural materials. ISP said the truck hit the drivers side of the minivan at the intersection with both vehicles coming to rest off the roadway.

ISP said another juvenile, Rosas, and another passenger in the minivan, Joel Garcia, 30, of Twin Falls, were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley. The crash is still under investigation. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Salmon Tract Fire Department, and Filer Quick Response Unite assisted with the crash. The road was blocked for about four hours.