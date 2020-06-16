ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-An Idaho man was killed in a single-vehicle crash last week in Elko County when his car hit a fence.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), at around 9:40 a.m. 49-year-old Eric Jones, was killed in the crash on June 9, while driving a Toyota Corolla north on State Route 225, crossed the center line and went off the roadway and hit a fence. NHP said Jones died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the NHP. Troopers did not specify where in Idaho Jones was from.