Crash in Northern Nevada Claims Idaho Man
ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-An Idaho man was killed in a single-vehicle crash last week in Elko County when his car hit a fence.
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), at around 9:40 a.m. 49-year-old Eric Jones, was killed in the crash on June 9, while driving a Toyota Corolla north on State Route 225, crossed the center line and went off the roadway and hit a fence. NHP said Jones died at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation by the NHP. Troopers did not specify where in Idaho Jones was from.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app