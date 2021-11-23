Nevada Highway Patrol: Las Vegas Man Killed on Highway 93

WENDOVER, NEVADA (KLIX)-Northern Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning south of Wendover. Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) said in a statement, 53-year-old Kenneth Lee, was killed when his van struck a Ford pickup pulling a trailer about 28 miles south of Wendover on November 19 on U.S. Highway 93 Alternate. Emergency crews responded at around 10:14 a.m. when a Dodge minivan, driven by Lee, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and sideswiped a Ford heavy-duty pickup pulling a flatbed trailer.

Nevada Highway Patrol

The driver of the Ford swerved to the side of the road trying to avoid a collision. Neither the driver nor the passenger of the pickup was seriously injured. Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the van. According to NHP, this is the 37th fatality for their northern patrol area that covers northeast Nevada.

